Orocobre (ORL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orocobre (TSE:ORL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of ORL stock opened at C$3.95 on Friday. Orocobre has a 52 week low of C$3.15 and a 52 week high of C$7.36.

Get Orocobre alerts:

About Orocobre

Orocobre Limited explores for and develops lithium and potash deposits in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in north-west province of Jujuy. The company also produces boron minerals and refined chemicals. Orocobre Limited is based in Milton, Australia.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.