Ormeus Coin (ORME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.42 Million

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00006493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bibox, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00261513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00149322 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00036034 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010356 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,029,321 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, C-CEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Bibox, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.