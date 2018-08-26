OrganiGram (OGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.05

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.05 and last traded at C$5.97, with a volume of 2210972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.55.

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.81 million.

About OrganiGram (CVE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical marijuana to individuals and physicians in Canada. It offers marijuana plants, seeds, and cuttings; cannabis oil; and dried flower and cannabis. The company sells its products through phone and online store. It also operates healing centers that offer treatments for post-traumatic stress disorders, chronic pain, and trauma therapy.

