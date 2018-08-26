O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Receives $318.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total value of $5,470,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,858,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total value of $1,650,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,367,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,266 shares of company stock worth $72,525,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3,816.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 38,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $330.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $334.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

