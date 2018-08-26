O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Chairman Sells $6,605,800.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.29, for a total transaction of $6,605,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David E. Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

On Friday, August 3rd, David E. Oreilly sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.56, for a total transaction of $776,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total transaction of $22,022,813.28.

ORLY opened at $330.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $334.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.