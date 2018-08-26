OneSavings Bank (OSB) Cut to “Hold” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities downgraded shares of OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.01) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.39) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on OneSavings Bank from GBX 445 ($5.69) to GBX 470 ($6.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 489.10 ($6.25).

OSB opened at GBX 425 ($5.43) on Thursday. OneSavings Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.70 ($4.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 477.97 ($6.11).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported GBX 27.30 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.60 ($0.35) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). OneSavings Bank had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th.

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

