Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1,136.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,124,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 36,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $75.00 and set a “$70.60” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $33,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,779.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $74,289. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

