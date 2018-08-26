OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) by 458.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459,800 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,993,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 182.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 686,950 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 280.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 760,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 203.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,316 shares during the last quarter. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. The business had revenue of $291.30 million during the quarter.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators.

