OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $3.25 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stock

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 58,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho set a $77.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 1,697,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

