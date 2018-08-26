OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $2.72 Million in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Stock

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 142,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $1,414,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter.

SC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Lisa Vanroekel sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $172,940.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SC opened at $21.22 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

