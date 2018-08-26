Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Old Second Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8696740141073 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 16.58%. research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

