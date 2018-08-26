Office Depot (ODP) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Office Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Office Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Office Depot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.88.

ODP opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Office Depot has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo bought 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $149,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 143,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,776.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 88,800 shares of company stock worth $221,640. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Office Depot by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,728,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Office Depot by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,881,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Office Depot by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,835,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,598,000 after purchasing an additional 686,633 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Office Depot by 7.1% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 12,067,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 795,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Office Depot by 557.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,316,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

