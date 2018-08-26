ODEM (ODE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.38 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, ODEM has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. ODEM has a market cap of $53.38 million and $50,908.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00260664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00151178 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035508 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,107,081 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

