Oddo Bhf Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €145.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZO1. Warburg Research set a €159.00 ($180.68) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($210.23) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($232.95) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €160.44 ($182.32).

ZO1 opened at €158.40 ($180.00) on Thursday. zooplus has a twelve month low of €127.40 ($144.77) and a twelve month high of €200.15 ($227.44).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

