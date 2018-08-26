Ocwen Financial (OCN) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media stories about Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ocwen Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5359052217762 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

NYSE:OCN opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.07. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $253.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. Ocwen Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

