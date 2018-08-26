Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,698 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $29,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,549,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,605,000 after buying an additional 61,098 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,418,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,130,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

