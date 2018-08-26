Obitan Chain (OBTC) Price Tops $0.0000

Obitan Chain (CURRENCY:OBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Obitan Chain has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Obitan Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Obitan Chain has a market cap of $0.00 and $5,163.00 worth of Obitan Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000923 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000096 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002325 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000583 BTC.

RusGas (RGS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000389 BTC.

DACC (DACC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Obitan Chain Token Profile

Obitan Chain (CRYPTO:OBTC) is a token. Obitan Chain’s total supply is 20,312,999,998 tokens. Obitan Chain’s official Twitter account is @ObitanChain . The official website for Obitan Chain is www.obitanchain.org

Obitan Chain Token Trading

Obitan Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obitan Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obitan Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obitan Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

