Obalon Therapeutics Inc (OBLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) will post sales of $2.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Obalon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. Obalon Therapeutics posted sales of $2.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $10.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $14.31 million to $16.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Obalon Therapeutics.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.76% and a negative net margin of 205.20%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Obalon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

OBLN opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.98. Obalon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $31.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -2.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 315,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 67,746 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

