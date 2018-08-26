Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oaktree Strategic Income earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 48.2911249306621 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OCSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.76. 40,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $258.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.25. Oaktree Strategic Income has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.32%.

OCSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $245,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $43,817.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,818 shares of company stock worth $686,477. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.