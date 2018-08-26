O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.70 Million

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to announce $16.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted sales of $15.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $63.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $63.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $68.60 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 8.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OIIM. ValuEngine upgraded O2Micro International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

O2Micro International stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.08. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O2Micro International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 222,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in O2Micro International by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in O2Micro International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

