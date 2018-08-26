Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 60,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Valero Energy by 43.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $280,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO stock opened at $120.55 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $67.24 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

