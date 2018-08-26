Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 10,757 Shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT comprises about 14.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.45% of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT worth $34,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 167.5% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the first quarter valued at $240,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 36.6% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the first quarter valued at $358,000.

BMV:IXUS opened at $60.17 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT has a 12-month low of $1,050.00 and a 12-month high of $1,260.00.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.