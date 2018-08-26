Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Short Interest Update

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,127,212 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 19,194,183 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,898,645 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 151.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $147,000.

NOG stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.20 million.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.