Noodles & Co (NDLS) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Noodles & Co earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.2691375684814 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Shares of NDLS opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.88 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Noodles & Co from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Noodles & Co from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

In other news, major shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 2,477,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $24,778,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 387,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $3,680,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,391,846 shares of company stock valued at $33,724,729. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.