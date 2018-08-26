Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $472,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AYI. ValuEngine cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.98 and a 1-year high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.