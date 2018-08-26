NeXt Innovation Corp common stock (GSVC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

NeXt Innovation Corp common stock (NASDAQ:GSVC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.
Shares of GSVC stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. NeXt Innovation Corp common stock has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock by 346.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,854 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock by 48.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock by 564.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 119,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NeXt Innovation Corp common stock Company Profile
GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.
