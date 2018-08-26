NeXt Innovation Corp common stock (GSVC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

NeXt Innovation Corp common stock (NASDAQ:GSVC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of GSVC stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. NeXt Innovation Corp common stock has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NeXt Innovation Corp common stock (NASDAQ:GSVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that NeXt Innovation Corp common stock will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock by 346.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,854 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock by 48.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock by 564.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 119,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeXt Innovation Corp common stock Company Profile

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

