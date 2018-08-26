NewsToken Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (NEWOS)

NewsToken (CURRENCY:NEWOS) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, NewsToken has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewsToken has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $11,358.00 worth of NewsToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewsToken token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, DigiFinex and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000931 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000096 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002513 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000585 BTC.

RusGas (RGS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000394 BTC.

DACC (DACC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NewsToken Profile

NewsToken (NEWOS) is a token. NewsToken’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. NewsToken’s official Twitter account is @news_newtoken . NewsToken’s official website is ne.ws/html

Buying and Selling NewsToken

NewsToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewsToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewsToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewsToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

