Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Position Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,326 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 2.1% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 974,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,763,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 793.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining during the second quarter valued at about $6,113,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 7.4% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 571,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of NEM opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.60. Newmont Mining Corp has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In other news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $155,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,750 shares of company stock worth $1,082,190. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

