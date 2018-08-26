New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.43% of New Residential Investment worth $25,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,820,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,642,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,473,000 after purchasing an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,091,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,402,000 after purchasing an additional 241,374 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,849,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 369,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,208,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 698,425 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 339,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,206,939.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,085,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,161,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $18.34 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.95.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 83.31% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $269.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

