Netflix (NFLX) Upgraded to Buy by MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $395.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price target of $390.00.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Netflix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Netflix to $365.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $346.99.

Netflix stock opened at $358.82 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $164.73 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 287.06, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.61, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total value of $25,088,832.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,088,832.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,801 shares of company stock valued at $152,521,649 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.3% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Netflix by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

