Neogen Co. (NEOG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,055 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.59% of Neogen worth $24,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,168,000 after buying an additional 1,784,124 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 95.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,995,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,695,000 after buying an additional 972,709 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 24.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,043,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 32.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 958,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,238,000 after buying an additional 233,097 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 948,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,544,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $88.78 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,053,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 762,226 shares in the company, valued at $61,747,928.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $203,039.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,709.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $20,257,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

