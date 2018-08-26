Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) Position Boosted by Gagnon Advisors LLC

Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Navigator accounts for about 3.0% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Navigator by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 179,316 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,577,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,460 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 916,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 233,178 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 357,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 107,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NVGS stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

