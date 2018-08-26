Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.09

Headlines about Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Natural Resource Partners earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 49.2101475472591 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:NRP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $385.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.52. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 30.69%. research analysts predict that Natural Resource Partners will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $113,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and Construction Aggregates. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources.

