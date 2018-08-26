Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Media headlines about Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.9586159888268 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 20,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,779. The company has a market capitalization of $287.91 million, a PE ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 1.18. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

NGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $24.00 target price on Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,704 shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $59,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,863.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

