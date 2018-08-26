National Western Life Group (NWLI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

NWLI opened at $325.12 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $368.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, major shareholder Robert L. Moody sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $52,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Russell S. Moody sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.50, for a total value of $64,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $896,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.