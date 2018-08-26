National Grid (NGG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.38. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 75,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,500 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations located in England and Wales.

