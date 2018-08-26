National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Stake Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 2,198.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,961.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $59.90.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.47 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 15.77%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

In related news, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $244,800.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald C. Kraemer sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $169,405.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,665.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

