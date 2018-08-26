National Commerce Corp (NCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.05 Million

Brokerages expect that National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) will report $44.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.70 million. National Commerce reported sales of $30.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Commerce will report full year sales of $166.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.50 million to $170.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $202.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $203.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Commerce.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). National Commerce had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of National Commerce in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 30.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,102,000 after buying an additional 201,532 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 8.6% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 362,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 355,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 307.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 261,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 197,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 19.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 36,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

NCOM opened at $45.50 on Friday. National Commerce has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $931.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03.

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

