National Bank Financial Weighs in on People Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (PEO)

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of People in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$9.75 price target on shares of People and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PEO stock opened at C$8.10 on Friday. People has a 52 week low of C$6.49 and a 52 week high of C$8.34.

People (CVE:PEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. People had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of C$33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.70 million.

In other People news, Director Scott Cameron Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00. Also, insider Celia Kaufman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00.

People Company Profile

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, and human resource services in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

