Mylan (MYL) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Shares of MYL opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Mylan has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 16.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,667,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,265,000 after purchasing an additional 232,483 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 114.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 502,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 268,400 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 462.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 736,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 605,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 184.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

