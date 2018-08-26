Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Halliburton (HAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,198 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,904,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 190,081 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,679,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,890,697 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $130,255,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. B. Riley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $235,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAL opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

