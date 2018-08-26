Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,278 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of MAXIMUS worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 411.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $597.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.91 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

MAXIMUS announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other MAXIMUS news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $61,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $480,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

