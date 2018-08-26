Musiconomi (MCI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $45.00

Musiconomi (CURRENCY:MCI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Musiconomi has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One Musiconomi token can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Musiconomi has a total market cap of $285,715.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Musiconomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00262576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00152376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035569 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Musiconomi

Musiconomi’s genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Musiconomi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,689,568 tokens. Musiconomi’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Musiconomi is /r/Musiconomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Musiconomi’s official website is musiconomi.com . Musiconomi’s official message board is medium.com/musiconomi

Buying and Selling Musiconomi

Musiconomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia.

