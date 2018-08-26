Multi-Color (LABL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Multi-Color from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Multi-Color from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ LABL opened at $61.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.81. Multi-Color has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $456.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.85 million. Multi-Color had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 5.02%. sell-side analysts forecast that Multi-Color will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 17,581 shares of Multi-Color stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,230,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon E. Birkett sold 13,500 shares of Multi-Color stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,474. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Multi-Color by 9,037.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Multi-Color during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Multi-Color during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Multi-Color during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Multi-Color during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

