MRC Global Inc (MRC) Stake Decreased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 340,452 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.30% of MRC Global worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of MRC opened at $19.85 on Friday. MRC Global Inc has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

