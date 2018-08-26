Motco Purchases 4,371 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Motco grew its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,273,000 after acquiring an additional 855,416 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,553,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 822,620 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Altria Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,636,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542,534 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,927,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,343,000 after acquiring an additional 362,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,644,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,119,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.01.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.