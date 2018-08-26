Morgan Stanley Increases Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Price Target to $24.00

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE:OMP opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.22 million and a P/E ratio of 54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.16%. equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 51.1% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,252,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 423,755 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 357.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

