Morgan Stanley Increases Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Price Target to $24.00

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on OMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
NYSE:OMP opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.22 million and a P/E ratio of 54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $24.21.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 51.1% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,252,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 423,755 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 357.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oasis Midstream Partners
Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.
