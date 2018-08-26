Monaco Price Tops $6.94 on Major Exchanges (MCO)

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Monaco has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Monaco has a market capitalization of $109.58 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monaco token can now be bought for approximately $6.94 or 0.00109378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Liqui, Gate.io and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00260907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00151298 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035341 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Monaco Profile

Monaco launched on May 18th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard . Monaco’s official message board is medium.com/@MCOCrypto . The official website for Monaco is mco.crypto.com

Buying and Selling Monaco

Monaco can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Livecoin, Liqui, ABCC, Upbit, Qryptos, YoBit, Coinnest, Huobi, OKEx, Coinrail, DDEX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, BigONE, HitBTC, EXX, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monaco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monaco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monaco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

