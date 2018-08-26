Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) COO Ganesh Venkataraman Kaundinya Sells 581 Shares

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) COO Ganesh Venkataraman Kaundinya sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $15,832.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 495,145 shares in the company, valued at $13,492,701.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MNTA remained flat at $$27.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 151,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,077. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 128.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3,992.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 87,997 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

