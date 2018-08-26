Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,662 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $137,210,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,210,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,236,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,933,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,806 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $72.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

